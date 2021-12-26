Suspect arrested after Christmas Day double shooting inside Long Island home

article

Police have announced that they have arrested a 29-year-old man in connection with a shooting on Long Island on Christmas Day that left two people dead.

According to the Nassau County Police Department, just after 10 a.m. police responded to a disturbance call at a home in Hewlett Harbor on Seawane Drive. Upon arrival, they found a 64-year-old woman that had been shot in the head, along with a 65-year-old man who was shot in the back. Both victims were conscious and alert and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A subsequent investigation led police to Mahwah, New Jersey, where they placed a 29-year-old man into custody for the shooting.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

