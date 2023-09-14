Suspect accused of shoving 74-year-old onto UES subway tracks arrested

The suspect who allegedly injured a 74-year-old man by shoving him onto the subway tracks in Manhattan has been arrested.

Police say Derrick Mills, 49, is facing assault charges.

Authorities say that at around midnight on Tuesday, Mills pushed the victim onto tracks at the 68th Street–Hunter College station on the Upper East Side.

NYC Transit said that Mills' image was caught by a station platform camera, and the picture investigators released helped the NYPD make an arrest.

The victim was hospitalized after the incident and is in stable condition.