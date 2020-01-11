Expand / Collapse search

Survey ranks Texas’ H-E-B, Trader Joe’s and Wegman’s as America’s top grocery stores

DENVER, CO - FEBRUARY 14: People crowd into the new Trader Joe's, located on Colorado Blvd. and East 8th Avenue in Denver, for the grand opening of specialty grocer, February, 14 2014. Two other Trader Joe's locations in Colorado will also open today

America’s best grocery store only has stores in one state.

H-E-B received top honors as the nation’s best supermarket chain according to a survey by Dunnhumby, a British research group.

The chain only has stores in Texas, along with a few locations in northeastern Mexico.

Rounding out the top five were Trader Joe’s, following by Amazon, Market Basket and Wegman’s Food Markets.

Dunnhumby surveyed 7,000 households in the U.S., asking them about 60 of the biggest grocery chains.

