Survey ranks Texas’ H-E-B, Trader Joe’s and Wegman’s as America’s top grocery stores

article

America’s best grocery store only has stores in one state.

H-E-B received top honors as the nation’s best supermarket chain according to a survey by Dunnhumby, a British research group.

The chain only has stores in Texas, along with a few locations in northeastern Mexico.

Rounding out the top five were Trader Joe’s, following by Amazon, Market Basket and Wegman’s Food Markets.

Dunnhumby surveyed 7,000 households in the U.S., asking them about 60 of the biggest grocery chains.