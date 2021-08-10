Surfside first responders among first to receive $1,000 bonuses in Florida

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Southern Queens County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
11
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Orange County, Putnam County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 7:00 PM EDT, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Ocean County, Somerset County, Warren County, Western Monmouth County
Heat Advisory
until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Eastern Dutchess County, Eastern Ulster County, Western Dutchess County, Western Ulster County
Heat Advisory
from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southern Nassau County, Southwest Suffolk County
Heat Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until WED 7:00 PM EDT, Sullivan County
Heat Advisory
from WED 12:00 PM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Sussex County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until WED 8:00 PM EDT, Northeast Suffolk County, Northern Nassau County, Northern Westchester County, Northwest Suffolk County, Orange County, Putnam County, Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Westchester County, Southwest Suffolk County

Surfside first responders among first to receive $1,000 bonuses in Florida

By FOX 13 news staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 13 News

DeSantis hands out first responder bonus checks to Surfside search and rescue teams

Gov. Ron DeSantis held a press conference in Surfside to thank search and rescue teams who combed through the rubble for weeks at the site of the South Florida condo collapse. The governor handed out bonus checks, making them among the first to receive the bonuses earmarked for first responders in Florida.

SURFSIDE, Fla. - Back in March, discussions began to include $1,000 bonuses to Florida’s first responders in the state budget. This week, some of those checks were hand-delivered to them.

During a Tuesday news briefing in Surfside, Gov. Ron DeSantis honored the first responders who were involved in the search efforts following Surfside condo collapse by giving them checks and thanking them for their efforts.

"It’s not all about the money but if we’re able to show a small token of our appreciation, we’re happy to do that," he said. "Everything that could have been done was done."

first responder bonus

The funding was part of the Florida budget for the upcoming fiscal year. State lawmakers set aside CARES Act funds to give the bonuses to qualifying teachers, firefighters, police officers and EMTs to honor their work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PREVIOUS: Florida governor signs $101.5 billion budget, which includes bonuses for teachers, first responders

The Surfside condo collapse took place in the early morning hours of June 24. It left 98 people dead.

Body camera video shows initial response to Surfside condo collapse

Newly-released body camera video from first responders show the panic and confusion in the minutes after the Surfside condo collapse on June 24.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the collapse. Rescue workers spent about a month searching the site for remains. Debris was moved to a warehouse near Miami International Airport, where forensic specialists continue to investigate.

At the end of July, the last victim in the condo collapse was identified. Days before, the site of the June 24 collapse was mostly swept flat, the rubble moved to a Miami warehouse.

surfside-aerials-wsvn.jpg

In the end, crews found no evidence that anyone who was found dead had survived the initial collapse, Fire Chief Alan Cominsky has said.

Search teams spent weeks battling the hazards of the rubble, including an unstable portion of the building that teetered above, a recurring fire and Florida’s stifling summer heat and thunderstorms. They went through more than 14,000 tons (13,000 metric tonnes) of broken concrete and rebar before finally declaring the mission complete.
 