The Brief Nearly 3 million New Yorkers depend on SNAP each month and now face uncertainty after the Supreme Court paused full payments. Attorney General Letitia James says the ruling leaves families unsure how they’ll afford their next meal. The Senate passed a plan to restore funding, but SNAP recipients must wait for the House to act.



The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday extended its order blocking full Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments, a move that could leave millions of families across the country, including nearly three million New Yorkers, worried about how to afford their next meal.

Attorney General Letitia James condemned the decision, saying it will deepen the uncertainty for those already struggling amid the ongoing government shutdown.

SKIP TO: How to apply for SNAP

"This decision means millions of Americans will once again be left wondering how they will feed their families," James said. "We hope to see an end to this suffering soon, as the government reopens and SNAP is once again fully funded. In the meantime, any New Yorkers who have received their November SNAP benefits should not be afraid to use them."

The Supreme Court’s administrative stay temporarily blocks a lower court’s order that required the full distribution of SNAP funds. The stay will remain in place until just before midnight Thursday.

Trump ordered to partially fund SNAP food aid benefits

Timeline:

On Oct. 31, federal judges ordered the Trump administration to provide partial funding for SNAP, requiring that recipients receive up to 65% of their regular benefits. The judges also ruled that the administration must fully fund SNAP for November, even if that meant tapping into emergency reserves.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released the reduced allotments on Nov. 6.

Days later, the Supreme Court temporarily paused the order, though an appeals court said Monday that full funding should resume, a requirement set to take effect Tuesday night unless the high court intervenes again.

RELATED: SNAP benefits: Here's how much payments will be in November

What’s next for SNAP funding?

The Senate voted Monday to reopen the government and restore SNAP funding, sending the legislation to the House for consideration. Speaker Mike Johnson has recalled members to Washington to review the proposal.

If full payments are reinstated, each state will decide how quickly to distribute benefits to recipients.

How many people are on SNAP in NY?

In New York, the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance (OTDA) says nearly three million residents depend on SNAP each month. Gov. Kathy Hochul criticized what she called "an all-out war on the working class," blaming Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump for stalling emergency funds.

"We have over three million New Yorkers who could go hungry during the month of Thanksgiving," Hochul said. "Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins doesn’t seem to give a damn… She has the ability to unleash $5 billion in emergency funds sitting right there, not being used."

The decision comes as food insecurity spikes in major cities like New York, where food banks and pantries have already reported longer lines this fall.

What you can do:

To get SNAP benefits, you must apply in your state and meet income limits. Special rules apply for seniors and people with disabilities.

Starting this month, adults without children may need to work or join a job program at least 80 hours a month to keep benefits for more than three months.

Local offices will notify those affected.

SNAP applications are still open, and EBT cards remain active.

Apply or manage benefits at otda.ny.gov/snap-benefits-shutdown.asp