Alabama executes inmate with nitrogen gas, the first time the new method has been used

Alabama executed a convicted murderer with nitrogen gas Thursday, putting him to death with a first-of-its-kind method that once again put the U.S. at the forefront of the debate over capital punishment. The state said the method would be humane, but critics called it cruel and experimental.

Officials said Kenneth Eugene Smith, 58, was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m. at an Alabama prison after breathing pure nitrogen gas through a face mask to cause oxygen deprivation. It marked the first time that a new execution method has been used in the United States since lethal injection, now the most commonly used method, was introduced in 1982.

Smith actually survived a botched lethal injection in 2022. The attempt lasted over four hours and caused Smith "severe physical pain and psychological torment, including posttraumatic stress disorder."

Thursday's execution came after a last-minute legal battle in which Smith’s attorneys contended the state was making him the test subject for an experimental execution method that could violate the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment. Federal courts rejected Smith’s bid to block it, with the latest ruling coming Thursday night from the U.S. Supreme Court.

Execution by nitrogen hypoxia would cause death by forcing the inmate to breathe pure nitrogen, which deprives him of oxygen needed to maintain bodily functions. That's the theory, anyway.

The gas' effect on humans is only recorded in medical journals about accidental exposure that has killed industrial workers or in suicide attempts, leading to criticisms that Smith is being used as a lab rat, FOX News reported.

In a Jan. 3 statement from the United Nations, the agency said the "untested method of execution which may subject him to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or even torture." According to FOX News, experts argued that there's no scientific evidence to prove Smith won't experience suffering and urged U.S. officials to halt the execution, pending review of the protocol.

Smith’s attorneys had waged an unsuccessful legal battle to halt the execution, arguing that Alabama was trying to make him the test subject for an experimental execution method.

Kenneth Eugene Smith (Alabama Department of Corrections)

"The eyes of the world are on this impending moral apocalypse. Our prayer is that people will not turn their heads. We simply cannot normalize the suffocation of each other," Smith and the Rev. Jeff Hood, Smith’s spiritual adviser, said in a statement Thursday afternoon.

The state had predicted the nitrogen gas will cause unconsciousness within seconds and death within minutes. A state attorney told the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals that it will be "the most painless and humane method of execution known to man." But some doctors and organizations have raised alarm about the state’s plan.

Smith's attorneys asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt the execution to review claims that the new method violates the constitutional ban on cruel and unusual punishment and deserves more legal scrutiny before it is used on a person.

"There is little research regarding death by nitrogen hypoxia. When the State is considering using a novel form of execution that has never been attempted anywhere, the public has an interest in ensuring the State has researched the method adequately and established procedures to minimize the pain and suffering of the condemned person," Smith's attorneys wrote.

In the hours ahead of the scheduled execution, Smith met with family members and his spiritual adviser, according to a prison spokesperson.

He ate a final meal of T-bone steak, hash browns, toast and eggs slathered in A1 steak sauce, Hood said by telephone.

"He’s terrified at the torture that could come. But he’s also at peace. One of the things he told me is he is finally getting out," Hood said.

Smith is one of two men convicted in the 1988 murder-for-hire slaying of Elizabeth Sennett. Prosecutors said he and the other man were each paid $1,000 to kill Sennett on behalf of her pastor husband, who was deeply in debt and wanted to collect on insurance.

The Associated Press, FOX News and Daniel Miller contributed to this report.