‘Supreme’-branded Oreos selling for big bucks on eBay

Milk’s favorite cookie is getting Supreme, and it’s going for major money on the internet.

Oreo and the clothing brand Supreme are teaming up on a bright red double-stuffed Oreo stamped with the Supreme logo.

The designer cookie will have a designer price selling for eight dollars per three pack.

You can find the Supreme Oreo online within the next few weeks, but before the cookie has even been released to the market, listings have begun to appear on eBay, garnering thousands of dollars in bids.

Supreme is a Manhattan-based streetwear brand known for its limited edition drops and highly anticipated new collection releases which attract long lines and high resale prices online.