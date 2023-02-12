Supermarket robot's great escape and a home invading squirrel: This week's offbeat, heartwarming headlines

From a supermarket robot making a great escape to a squirrel home invader, there was no shortage of intriguing tales this week:

1 - Supermarket robot escapes store: A robotic supermarket assistant made a great escape from a grocery store in Pennsylvania this week, heading into the parking lot to get "a little fresh air," according to a spokesperson.

2 - Service dog that inspired PAWS Act for veterans honored on her final flight: Kaya, a retired military service dog diagnosed with terminal cancer, took her final flight from Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., to Dallas Love Field Airport in Dallas, Texas, recently. Kaya was the inspiration behind the "Puppies Assisting Wounded Servicemembers" or PAWS Act, which expands coverage of service dogs for the treatment of PTSD through Veterans Affairs.

Kaya rests on a blanket, above. They "made sure her final days were comfortable and full of love," her owner Cole Lyle said of Southwest Airlines and Texas A&M University. (Southwest Airlines)

3 - Wild video shows squirrel fly into home as door opens for pizza delivery: A Nest doorbell camera captured the shocking moment an aggressive squirrel soared from a porch ceiling and into a Louisiana home as the door opened for a pizza delivery.

A Nest doorbell camera captured the shocking moment an aggressive squirrel soared from a porch ceiling and into a home as the door opened for a pizza delivery.

4 - Couple's love story recreated 60 years later in touching engagement photo: A love story that began at Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah in the summer of 1959 inspired the beginning of another six decades later.

Elva and Steve, pictured in June 1959. Paige and Garrett are pictured in September 2022. (Credit: Orton family / Kamae Orton)

5 - Woman pronounced dead found breathing at NY funeral home: An 82-year-old woman pronounced dead at a Long Island nursing home was discovered to be breathing after she was taken to a funeral home, officials said.

6 - Walmart customer upset over long line pours bleach, oil, syrup (you name it) onto floors: A Walmart customer who said he had been waiting in line too long poured out bleach, motor oil, dish soap, maple syrup and jam jelly onto the store floors. They said it did it again on Jan. 20 but added pickles and hot sauce into the mix.

COAL TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - 2022/08/12: Cars are seen parked at a Walmart Supercenter. (Photo by Paul Weaver/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

7 - 'Unreal': Woodpeckers hoard more than 700 pounds of acorns in walls of California home: Exterminators in California were recently met with a nutty surprise during a call to a home in the wine country: more than 700 pounds of acorns in the walls stacked up about 20 feet from floor to attic.

Workers with Nick’s Extreme Pest Control were called to a home in Glen Ellen, Calif. in December 2022, after homeowners thought they had maggots in the walls. (Nick’s Extreme Pest Control)

8 - ‘A best friend just like him’: One-eared shelter dog tears ear off his favorite stuffed toy: A shelter dog in North Carolina is melting hearts on social media after he tore one of the ears off his favorite stuffed toy, identical to the ear he is missing.