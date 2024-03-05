Super Tuesday results: Where does each candidate stand?

With contests in 15 states and American Samoa, Super Tuesday was the largest voting day of the year outside the November elections.

President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump, notched victories from coast-to-coast on Super Tuesday, all but cementing a November rematch as the former president’s last major rival, Nikki Haley, is set to leave the Republican race.

The earliest either the Republican or Democratic candidate will be able to claim the title of "presumptive nominee" for Super Tuesday will be March 12 and March 19, respectively. But, in a departure from most previous Super Tuesdays, both nominations are effectively settled, with Biden and Trump both looking ahead to a reprise of the 2020 general election.

Delegate tracker

What are delegates?

Democrats and Republicans vote on who they want to run for president and other offices. And then, once those votes are tallied, delegates are awarded.

Delegates are people chosen to represent their community at their political party’s presidential nominating convention. They are the ones who actually select the candidate to represent their party on the November ballot.

Candidates need to win a majority of them to pick up their party’s nomination. And no other date has more of those delegates at stake than Super Tuesday.

Take a look at where each candidate stands with delegates:

Democratic delegates

Total delegates at stake on Super Tuesday: 1,420

The Democratic presidential contests included 14 state-run primaries in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia.

Party-run presidential preference votes and caucuses took place in Iowa and American Samoa for a total of 16 Democratic presidential contests.

Where does Joe Biden stand?

Biden snagged early wins in Iowa, Virginia, Vermont and North Carolina on Tuesday.

Biden also won Tennessee, Massachusetts, Maine, Alabama, Arkansas, Texas, Colorado, Minnesota, Utah, California and Oklahoma.

As of Tuesday evening, Biden stands at 565 delegates.

The only contest Biden lost Tuesday was the Democratic caucus in American Samoa, a tiny U.S. territory in the South Pacific Ocean. Biden was defeated by previously unknown candidate Jason Palmer, 51 votes to 40.

Later on Tuesday, the president released a statement telling Americans that it was time to defend democracy.

"My message to the country is this," Biden said in a written statement from his campaign. "Every generation of Americans will face a moment when it has to defend democracy. Stand up for our personal freedom. Stand up for the right to vote and our civil rights. To every Democrat, Republican, and independent who believes in a free and fair America: This is our moment. This is our fight. Together, we will win."

The Democrat is his party’s only major candidate, despite concerns among voters about the 81-year-old’s age. Biden has already spent the weeks leading up to the primary contests focused on his likely November opponent, Trump.

Today’s results will likely only intensify the rivalry between both men in what could be a long slog of a campaign. Biden has framed this race as a battle to protect democracy and constitutional values.

Republican delegates

Total delegates at stake on Super Tuesday: 854

The Republican presidential contests included 13 state-run primaries in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont and Virginia.

Party-run presidential preference votes and caucuses were held in Alaska and Utah.

Where does Donald Trump stand?

Trump gained early wins on Tuesday in Virginia, Tennessee, Oklahoma, and Maine. He also won in Alabama, Massachusetts, Texas, Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, California and North Carolina.

As of Wednesday morning, Trump stood at 995 delegates. The former president is on track to reach the necessary 1,215 delegates to clinch the Republican nomination later this month.

Where does Nikki Haley stand?

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks at a campaign event at The Madison Hotel on March 01, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

After being soundly defeated across the country on Super Tuesday, Haley was planning to end her presidential campaign on Wednesday morning, sources told both FOX News Digital and the Associated Press.

As of Wednesday, Haley stood at 89 delegates.

Haley will leave the 2024 presidential contest having made history as the first woman to win a Republican primary. She beat Trump in the District of Columbia on Sunday and Vermont on Tuesday.

"Today, in state after state, there remains a large block of Republican primary voters who are expressing deep concerns about Donald Trump," Haley’s national campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement on Tuesday. "That is not the unity our party needs for success."

Haley is the last major rival to Trump standing in a once-crowded GOP primary field. She has increasingly stepped up her attacks on the former president, arguing that he will lose in November to Biden if he clinches the party’s nomination.

The Associated Press and Kelly Hayes contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.