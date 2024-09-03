Sunnyside man arrested after 2 year reign of terror

A man from Sunnyside, Queens has been arrested after residents accused him of being a menace to their community for two years.

Residents of 43-19 39th Place in the Sunnyside neighborhood of Queens, New York, are breathing a sigh of relief following the arrest of their neighbor, David Ok.

Cellphone video shows the apprehension of Ok by NYPD officers on Friday, which became violent as Ok allegedly fought back, pushing an officer into a wall.

After an intense struggle, additional officers arrived and subdued the suspect. Police confirmed to FOX 5 that Ok was arrested on several charges, including assault, menacing, resisting arrest, possession of drugs with intent to sell, and multiple counts of vandalism.

The case was brought to the attention of FOX 5 by an employee, whose identity is being withheld for safety reasons.

Two weeks ago, the employee discovered his vehicle, and two others vandalized, with a brick having shattered the driver's side window. To this day, shards of glass remain scattered on the street.

Neighbors recounted two years of what they describe as menacing and deranged behavior from the 34-year-old Ok, showing FOX 5 pictures and videos of two meat cleavers he allegedly threw through his apartment window, which broke windows across the alley.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

They also provided a photo of a BB gun they claim Ok used to break glass doorways in the area.

Twice, police came to arrest Ok, according to neighbors, but did not find him. However, on Friday, residents took the initiative.

"We saw him in the street, followed the police's instructions, and we called 911," the local resident, also a FOX 5 employee, said.

Ok has a history of arrests dating back to 2015, beginning with nonviolent charges such as petty larceny. However, by 2019 his behavior escalated, and during one arrest for assault, he attacked an officer. He was also wanted in connection with four separate incidents since July before the altercation during Friday's arrest.

For those living in this building and on this block, there are two prevailing concerns: their own safety and Ok's well-being.

"As for what happens next, I just hope he gets the help he needs, now that the police have him," a neighbor commented.

While Ok is set to face a judge, his neighbors await with apprehension to see if the calm that has settled over their block endures.