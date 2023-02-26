Suffolk Police help deliver baby on Long Island Expressway

A newborn just couldn't wait for her parents to get to the hospital before making her big debut on Long Island Sunday morning.

Suffolk County Police officers helped deliver a baby on the shoulder of the Long Island Expressway in Brentwood.

According to authorities, Highway Patrol Sergeant Justin Carey, along with Police Officers Kenneth Bunger and Matthew Siesto responded to a call of a woman in labor just after 2 a.m.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

When they arrived on the scene, they found the expectant mother, Amy Steinberg, in labor in the car's back seat with her husband by her side.

Police, along with paramedics, delivered the baby girl at 2:34 a.m.

Mother and baby were taken to the hospital and are said to be in good condition.