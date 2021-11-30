Suffolk PD: Man posing as ride-share driver sexually abused women

Bay Shore construction worker Raul Guaman is accused of posing as a ride-share driver and recording himself sexually abusing unconscious women. Suffolk County officials are sharing his mugshot hoping victims who may recognize him will come forward.

"Police have recovered videos from the defendant's cell phone appearing him to be sexually abusing a number of women who are unconscious," Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said.

Guaman, 43, who is illegally in the United States from Ecuador, pleaded not guilty to 11 counts, including sexual abuse, criminal sexual act, and unlawful surveillance. He is being held without bail. His attorney walked out of the courtroom without commenting.

"This appears it can be a serial sexual abuse case for us," acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron said.

Investigators have spoken to at least two victims. One was left stranded at Oak Beach and has little to no recollection of what happened, police said.

Police also received a 911 call earlier this month after Guaman reportedly broke into a home in Brightwaters and put his hand under the pants of a sleeping woman. He admitted he had secretly taken videos at the home on other occasions for sexual gratification, police said.

Raul Guaman of Bay Shore, N.Y. (Suffolk County Police Department Booking Photo)

"Guaman has engaged in a pattern of predatory behavior since at least January of 2019," Sini said.

When pulled over, Guaman had multiple IDs. He allowed the police to search his phone and apartment. That's where they recovered 16 licenses and 32 cell phones belonging to potential victims.

Police said there have been no prior investigations. They're working to find out how Guaman was able to get the victims into his car, whether they were drugged and by whom.

"The investigation is really early on in its infancy so we're not exactly certain the full extent and scope will be," Cameron said. "It seems like it's going to increase in magnitude."

If convicted of the top count, Guaman faces a maximum of up to 25 years in prison. He is due back in court on Jan. 6.

Experts caution anyone using ride-hailing and ride-sharing apps to check the license plate of your driver. The apps also have a feature that allows friends and family to track your ride.