Suffolk man shot, killed during burglary

article

A Suffolk County man was shot and killed early Thursday morning during a burglary and home invasion.

Police say that multiple people broke into a home on Everglades Lane in Coram at around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Eric Westby, 46, a man who lived inside the home, was shot during the burglary, and another female resident was struck by a pistol.

Westby was taken to John T. Mather Memorial Hospital in Port Jefferson where he was pronounced dead. The woman was treated for her injuries at a local hospital.

Two other residents were home at the time of the burglary.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on this incident to call the Suffolk County Police Department's Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters