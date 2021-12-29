Suffolk County town sees 2 banks robbed in same afternoon

article

Police in Suffolk County are investigating two bank robberies that occurred hours apart and about two miles away from each other Wednesday.

According to Suffolk County police, a man wearing a mask, hooded sweatshirt, ski cap and gloves robbed a Capital One bank branch in Commack shortly before noon by handing a teller a note threatening violence and demanding money. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., an HSBC bank was robbed by a man in a grey hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored jacket, blue baseball cap, blue facemask and gloves who gave a teller a threatening note. He also fled on foot.

Police didn’t say if they believed the same man was involved in both robberies.

