Suffolk County town sees 2 banks robbed in same afternoon
LONG ISLAND - Police in Suffolk County are investigating two bank robberies that occurred hours apart and about two miles away from each other Wednesday.
According to Suffolk County police, a man wearing a mask, hooded sweatshirt, ski cap and gloves robbed a Capital One bank branch in Commack shortly before noon by handing a teller a note threatening violence and demanding money. He fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.
At approximately 4:30 p.m., an HSBC bank was robbed by a man in a grey hooded sweatshirt, a dark-colored jacket, blue baseball cap, blue facemask and gloves who gave a teller a threatening note. He also fled on foot.
Police didn’t say if they believed the same man was involved in both robberies.
