Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison resigning

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison has announced that he will be stepping down from the role.

Harrison's surprise resignation was announced in a departmental email on Thursday.

In Harrison's nearly two years on the job, he helped catch the suspect in the Gilgo Beach murder case.

Harrison called being police commissioner "one of the greatest highlights" of his career in law enforcement.

Harrison was formerly the NYPD's Chief of Department.

There is currently no word on what his next move will be or when his last day is.