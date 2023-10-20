Suffolk Police interviewing new witnesses in Gilgo Beach murders case

Interviews with incarcerated sex workers will hopefully offer specially trained investigators with the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office insight into the actions and mindset of suspected Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann.

Out of more than 140 interviews in Suffolk and Nassau Counties, Sheriff Errol Toulon Jr. says info from twelve women including two claims that detailed violent and aggressive encounters with the former architect will be passed on to the Gilgo Beach Homicide Investigation Task Force for vetting.

"Sex workers may have firsthand knowledge whether it’s an experience, through social media, a phone call, or an actual encounter," Toulon said.

Heuermann, who is tied to the murders of at least three sex workers found buried and bound along a stretch of Ocean Parkway, has acclimated to jail life according to Toulon. He told FOX 5 NY that Heuermann is allowed an hour a day for recreation, along with time to review evidence of the case. His attorney so far is his only visitor.

"Lately Mr. Heuermann is participating in recreation, and religious services, he goes to our rehabilitation unit to take out books - I don’t know what he’s reading," Toulon said. "He watches TV from time to time."

The sheriff hopes to expand interviews to Rikers Island. Heuermann is due back in court on November 15. His attorney had no comment.