Suffolk County man accused of impersonating police officer

Police in Suffolk County says they have arrested a man accused of impersonating a police officer and conducting multiple fake traffic stops.

Authorities say David Olivari, 37, allegedly impersonated a police officer on several occasions, stole items from his victims, and harassed them. He was arrested when attempting to meet up with one of his victims in Commack on February 8.

According to police, they received a complaint from a woman who was stopped on the Long Island Expressway service road at around 3 a.m. on January 22. The woman said Olivari, who was driving a gray 2007 Toyota Prius with a dashboard-mounted flashing light, acted as a police officer and took her cellphone. She said Olivari later contacted her and requested that she send him nude photographs of herself.

A similar complaint was made by a second woman who said Olivari victimized her while she was driving on Shenandoah Boulevard in Nesconset on January 23 at approximately 11:35 p.m.

Olivari, a New York State Corrections Officer, is facing charges of criminal impersonation, grand larceny, unlawful imprisonment and unauthorized use of a computer.

Police are continuing to investigate the incidents. The investigation is continuing. Detectives are asking anyone with information, or who believes they have been a victim, to call the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452 or Crime Stoppers at 800- 220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

