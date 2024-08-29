Suffolk County gun and drug trafficking bust dismantles five criminal networks

Police in Suffolk County announced Thursday that they have dismantled five separate drug and gun distrubution networks whose influence spanned from Brooklyn to Montauk.

According to Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney, 39 defendants have been charged with a total of 389 counts, including drug trafficking, illegal firearms distribution, and attempted murder of police officers.

Among the seized narcotics were fentanyl, xylazine (also known as "tranq"), cocaine, heroin, MDMA, and crystal meth.

"All of the networks together were allegedly charged with trafficking fentanyl, xylazine, cocaine, heroin, MDMA, crystal meth as well as illegal firearms," Tierney said during a press conference on Thursday.

Authorities say that one of the networks, identified as the Ottomanelli network, was led by Nasha Tomlinson, also known as "Dee."

Tomlinson allegedly distributed cocaine, fentanyl, and crystal meth from residential homes located in East Islip, Amityville, Sound Beach, and Brentwood.

During the operation, law enforcement seized 2,313 fentanyl pills and 310 grams of the drug—an amount that Tierney noted could have killed 150,000 people.

In addition to the Ottomanelli network, officials also dismantled a Montauk-based cocaine distribution network. This group allegedly trafficked cocaine from Brooklyn to Montauk, catering to individuals traveling to the East End.

"This was a delivery service for people going out to the East End to purchase cocaine," said Tierney.

In a related case, gang members were implicated in selling illegal firearms, including high-capacity magazines and ammunition to undercover police officers.