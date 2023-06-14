Succession's impact on men's fashion

By now, millions have already watched Jesse Armstrong’s hit show Succession, where the father of a multi-billion-dollar company is deciding which one of his children takes the lead of a national media giant.

Some have hailed the show as the gold standard of television writing, where the visuals and dialogue sell the story; but, it's the fashion that promotes or demotes its characters.

"Just looking at the…. characters…, looking at the way they present themselves, it is not in your face in the way they dress, it's very classic, timeless but sophistication," said Tavia Sharp, the founder of Styled Sharp.

It's the sharp but simple style personal stylist and image consultant Sharp prides herself on when building the right look for her clients.

"With the popularity of the show people naturally want to embody that look, especially because it's in New York City," Sharp told FOX 5. "This is about understated. It’s about I don’t have to be obvious to know that we are rich. It’s just in who we are. You’re like hey how do I capture that? And how do I put my style on it?"

So we decided to put Sharp to the test to answer her own question, transforming a common New Yorker into someone dressed for ‘Succession.'

We found Eric just outside of Peter Elliot Blue on the Upper East Side of Manhattan and tasked Sharp and the store's owner with giving him a look worthy of the fractious Roy family.

It took Sharp barely 15 minutes to turn Eric from a normal New Yorkers into someone dressed for ‘Succession.’

"I feel like I'm standing differently," Eric said.

The quick and simple wardrobe change showed fashion's twofold purpose: looking good and feeling good, and making a statement or no statement at all to the people around you.

"How do you actually relate to the people that you’re working with? How do you show up putting in that little extra effort without going overboard? You still want to be relatable to those around you," said Sharp.

