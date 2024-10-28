Subway rider attacked after refusing to give panhandler money: NYPD

article

A 21-year-old man was attacked by a panhandler on a subway platform in Queens, according to police.

Authorities say the the victim, identified as 21-year-old Matthew Trudeau of Connecticut by the New York Post, had traveled to the city to attend a concert and was waiting for a N train at the Queensboro Plaza station, when a panhandler approached him and asked for $20.

After Trudeau refused and walked away, police say the suspect allegedly pulled a baseball bat from his backpack and hit Trudeau in the back of the head as the train approached.

The suspect, described by police as around 18 years old, 5-foot-10, and wearing an orange hoodie with a gray backpack, quickly fled the scene on a southbound N train.

Trudeau was found conscious and alert by responding officers and was transported to Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was treated and listed in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and the search for the suspect is ongoing.