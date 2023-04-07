Subway rider, 18, stabbed to death on Brooklyn D train, police say

An 18-year-old was stabbed to death on a Brooklyn D train following some sort of dispute with another male rider, authorities said.

Police responded to a 911 call of a male stabbed around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on a northbound D train as it entered the 4th Avenue and Pacific Street station.

Upon arrival, officers found the male victim with a stab wound in the abdomen, according to police.

He was taken to New York-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim's identity was being withheld pending family notification.

"Further investigation revealed the male was onboard the train when a dispute arose with another, unidentified male," the New York Police Department said in a statement.

The male suspect then stabbed the victim with "an unknown object" before fleeing the train and heading up to the street to take off.

No arrests have been made, and no weapon was recovered from the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

