Study: You can walk your way to a longer life

By FOX 5 NY Staff
Published 
Health
FOX 5 NY
People walk past a gift store in Times Square article

People walk past a gift store in Times Square on September 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

A new study says that taking more steps can lead you to a great "walk of life" that won't leave your health in "dire straits."

A University of Massachusetts Kinesiology study says that taking 7,000 steps a day can lower risks of dying from several causes, by 50 to 70%.

Researchers say they studied more than 2,100 volunteers aged 38 to 50 who whore accelerometer devices and were followed for an average of 11 years.

Taking 7,000 steps was seen as almost as beneficial as those who took the normal 10,000 steps a day recommendation.

Women fared better in lowered risk at 72% than men at 58%.

The study was published in the journal JAMA Network Open

