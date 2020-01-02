Expand / Collapse search

Study: Yoga is good for the brain

Published 
Health
FOX 5 NY
article

TIMES SQUARE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2019/06/21: Hundreds yoga enthusiasts participate in mass yoga class on Times Square to celebrate the summer solstice and mark World Yoga Day. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A new study suggests that yoga can improve your memory, help you control your emotions and boost your ability to multitask.

New research published in the journal IOS Press analyzed 11 studies examining the effects of yoga exercising on the brain. Researchers say they found a link between yoga and a larger hippocampus, amygdala, prefrontal cortex and cingulate cortex. 

Having these portions of the brain increase in size is said to help patients with memory, planning, decision making and learning. 

Researchers believe the brain benefits are due to yoga’s combination of breathing exercise, postures and meditation, but say more tests are needed to pinpoint the root cause of this effect.

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------