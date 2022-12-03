Expand / Collapse search

Study: Self-service checkouts covered in fecal matter, bacteria

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
New self checkout stands are available at the new Target store on the 16th street mall on July 17, 2018, in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

If you've been using the self-service checkout line a lot, you might want to reconsider during your next visit to the grocery store… or at least wash your hands afterward.

Scientists with the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine swabbed customer checkout areas of multiple locations, along with handrails, door handles and keyboards and found that store self-checkout areas had the highest bacterial loads.

Results showed the checkout areas had five harmful bacteria known to cause diseases, including fecal bacteria.

E-coli and other bacteria were also found that could cause diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, and bloody stools.

Experts advise people to always wash their hands after touching things in public places. 