Study: Processed foods may increase risk for diabetes

There may be another reason to eat more fresh fruit and vegetables.

According to a new study ultra-processed foods may increase the risk for Type-2 Diabetes.

The study in JAMA Internal Medicine included more than 100,000 men and women with an average age of forty-three who were healthy at the start.

All of the study’s participants filled out food questionnaires and overall, more than 17 percent of their food intake was ultra-processed, compared to unprocessed foods like fruits, nuts, legumes and vegetables.

After controlling for age, sex, family history of diabetes and other dietary and behavioral factors, researchers found for each 10 percent increase in the weight of ultra-processed food in the diet, the risk for diabetes increased by 13 percent after an average follow-up of six years.

In previous studies, eating more fresh produce, like fruits and vegetables, had been linked to a decreased risk for cancer, depression, hypertension and cardiovascular disease.

Ultra-processed foods like chips, instant noodles, cereals, chicken nuggets and other processed ready-to-eat and microwavable foods made for a longer shelf life, often contain emulsifiers, thickening agents, food coloring and other additives of no nutritional value.

