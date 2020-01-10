Study of veterans reveals genetic links to anxiety

article

A massive genetic study that looked into genes that could be could be connected to anxiety is shining light on how and why people may be pre-disposed to anxiety issues.

Researchers used data from approximately 200,000 veterans with anxiety. The results showed six genetics variants linked to anxiety.

Some of the variants associated with anxiety had previously been implicated as risk factors for bipolar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder and schizophrenia.

The study was published in the American Journal of Psychiatry.