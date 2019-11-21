Study: Obesity rates decline for families on food assistance

A new study has shown significant declines in obesity rates for children ages 2 through 4 whose families are enrolled in “WIC” or the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

The report analyzed families between 2010 and 2016. Seven states and U.S. territories reported decreases of more than three percent.

The federal program was required to redesign WIC food packages to better meet national diet guidelines and infant feeding guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics.

It’s believed the changes lead to healthier food and beverage options and increased availability for families.

But despite the drop, the prevalence of childhood obesity for WIC children remained high I most states for 2016. Three states, Alabama, North Carolina and West Virginia actually showed increases in obesity.

The data was published Thursday in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s morbidity and mortality weekly report.