Study: Nearly 30 percent of American workers have dated their boss

article

Crushing on a coworker? You may not be the only one.

The Society for Human Resource Management has released research showing that more than half of American workers have had a crush on a colleague.

The study found that 27 percent of U.S. workers say they have had a workplace romance, while the same amount of workers say they dated their boss or a higher-up.

A quarter of the subjects said they had a “work wife” or “work husband.” More than half of those people who had a “work spouse” admitted having romantic feelings for them.