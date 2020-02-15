Expand / Collapse search

Study: Nearly 30 percent of American workers have dated their boss

Crushing on a coworker? You may not be the only one.

The Society for Human Resource Management has released research showing that more than half of American workers have had a crush on a colleague. 

The study found that 27 percent of U.S. workers say they have had a workplace romance, while the same amount of workers say they dated their boss or a higher-up. 

A quarter of the subjects said they had a “work wife” or “work husband.” More than half of those people who had a “work spouse” admitted having romantic feelings for them.

