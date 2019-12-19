Study: Going to art galleries, museums and concerts linked to living longer

article

According to a new study, people who engage with the arts could boost their lifespans.

A new study published in the British Medical Journal involved more than 6,000 adults in England. They gave details on the number of arts activities they took part in each year, including visits to museums, art galleries and exhibitions, as well as the theater, concerts or the opera.

Compared with people who never engaged in the arts, those who went to arts events at least every few months had a 31 percent lower chance of dying during the follow-up period of the study. The percentage dropped to 14 percent for those who attended events once or twice a year.

The results remained even when researchers accounted for factors including socioeconomic status.

However, since the study was observational, the team could not provide proof of the link. Still, they say that the arts are also associated with building social capita, reducing loneliness, promoting empathy and emotional intelligence, along with boosting one’s sense of purpose and being active.

These factors have all been previously linked to greater chances of survival.

Leisure activities like gardening and eating out have also been linked to a boost in longevity in past studies.