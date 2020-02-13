Study: Eating walnuts can slow cognitive decline

article

A new study says that walnuts help the at-risk, particularly the elderly, avoid cognitive decline.

Researchers at Loma Linda University in California say that regular walnut consumption can help lessen cognitive decline in at-risk older adults.

The scientists studied consumption in two adult populations in two locations. One group abstained from walnuts, while the other consumed them daily.

The results most significant for those with at-risk factors at the beginning of the study. For example, smokers or those with lower baseball neuropsychological test scores fared better by eating walnuts.

Walnuts are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and polyphenols.

The study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition.