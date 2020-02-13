Expand / Collapse search

Study: Eating walnuts can slow cognitive decline

Published 
Health
FOX 5 NY
article

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - 2019/10/17: Walnuts are offered for sale inside the Spice Bazaar, Msr Çars, also known as Egyptian Bazaar. (Photo by Frank Bienewald/LightRocket via Getty Images)

A new study says that walnuts help the at-risk, particularly the elderly, avoid cognitive decline.

Researchers at Loma Linda University in California say that regular walnut consumption can help lessen cognitive decline in at-risk older adults.

The scientists studied consumption in two adult populations in two locations. One group abstained from walnuts, while the other consumed them daily. 

The results most significant for those with at-risk factors at the beginning of the study. For example, smokers or those with lower baseball neuropsychological test scores fared better by eating walnuts. 

Walnuts are rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and polyphenols.

The study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. 

---------

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. It is FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

---------