Study: Caffeine is in your blood

THOUSAND OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES - 2018/01/29: A cafe latte with a creme flower design seen on a coffee table. (Photo by Emma Garofalo/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

According to a new study, if you’re a coffee lover you might be able to accurately say you have caffeine running through your veins.

The study, published in the Journal of Pharmaceutical and Biomedical Analysis says that drinking coffee, tea, or even eating a bit of dark chocolate could leave traces of caffeine in your system. 

Scientists testing 18 batches of human blood serum said that each one tested positive for caffeine. However, the researchers said that the traces are nothing to be worried about and are not considered a “contamination.”
 