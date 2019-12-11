Study: Americans optimistic about financial future

article

Americans are optimistic about their current financial situation, as well as their prospects heading into 2020.

The findings come in a study conducted by Fidelity Investments, revealing that 80% of Americans say they’re feeling either the same or better about their financial situation compared to 2018.

Forty-six percent of millennials reported feeling better when compared to other generations. Meanwhile, nearly 80 percent of participants thought they would be better off financially in 2020.

The optimism comes despite ongoing economic uncertainty stemming from ongoing trade tensions and the threat of a potential looming recession.

According to Fidelity, Americans are remaining positive because they’re saving more money and taking action on things under their control.