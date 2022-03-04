Student with gun arrested at Clark, NJ high school

article

A high school in suburban New Jersey was locked down on Friday morning after a student was found with a gun.

It happened at Arthur L. Johnson High School in the Union County town of Clark.

The Clark Police Department received a 911 call from a member of the administration about a student with a handgun at around 10 a.m.

Police say the building was immediately placed on lockdown and Clark Officers responded. They took the student into custody and they found the gun.

There were no indications of threats or harm to the school, students, or personnel during the incident and the school was considered safe and secure.

One student disputed the police account on the lockdown in a Facebook post. The teen said that the school wasn't locked down until after the student was arrested.

Other people responding on the Post were upset that they were not notified for around 90 minutes after the incident.

Parents were told to stay away from the school and would be notified when they were permitted to pick up their children.

The students were being transferred to the Township Municipal Building on Westfield Ave. for pick-up.

Members of the Union County Prosecutor’s Office, Union County Police Department, and Union County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the school to assist in the incident.

The student is now charged with 2nd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and 3rd Degree Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in an Educational Institution.

Clark is located about 25 miles southwest of Manhattan.