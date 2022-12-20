Student stabbed multiple times at Long Island high school

article

A 15-year-old is under arrest on assault and weapons charges after a brutal stabbing incident in front of a Long Island high school.

The attack happened about 2:45 p.m. Monday outside of Uniondale High School in Uniondale.

The Nassau County Police Department says the 15-year-old got into an argument with a 17-year-old student. Police say the younger teen stabbed the other teen in the neck, back, and abdominal area.

The teen then ran off but Nassau County police officers later arrested him.

EMS took the victim to Nassau University Medical Center for treatment. He was listed in stable condition.

The 15-year-old was due to appear in Nassau County Family Court on Tuesday for his arraignment. His name was not released.

Police say an investigation into the attack is continuing.

Dr. Monique Darrisaw-Akil, superintendent of Uniondale Schools, issued a statement Monday saying, in part: "Uniondale School District has a zero-tolerance policy for instances of violent or aggressive behavior of any kind."

It went on to say: "Please be assured the well-being of our students is our number one priority, and we are actively working to review our safety measures and protocols."

The school was open for classes as scheduled on Tuesday. District social workers and psychologists were going to be available for students, faculty, and staff members for the rest of the week.