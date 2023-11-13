Newark student injured in drive-by shooting during fire drill

A 15-year-old boy was shot outside Central High School during a fire drill in Newark on Monday.

Police say the shooting happened shortly after noon at 17th Avenue and Sayre Street.

According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé, the teen was injured in a drive-by shooting.

Officials say it is unclear if the 15-year-old was the intended target.

The victim was shot in the shoulder and is in stable condition at the University Medical Center.

"All of the speculation of is someone was called outside or this was random, is all speculation… some people arrested," Newark mayor Ras Baraka said.

That's the hope of parents who want to believe their children are safe at school, and if they aren't, parents want clear communication from the school which they didn't get today.

"I feel very scared for my kids—2 kids at school…. don't make no sense…called school no shooting around the school," parent Nish Mason said.

"I feel appalled… don’t make any sense. Kids today, I don’t know what’s going on." — Rinaldo Pearcy, parent

Newark Schools resumed their schedule and were dismissed at the regular time.