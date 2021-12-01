New Jersey student arrested after posting photo of Airsoft rifle on Snapchat, cops say

article

A student from Howell High School in Monmouth County was arrested after he posted a photo of what appeared to be a rifle to Snapchat with a threatening message, said police.

The student was taken into custody Monday night, about an hour after police were alerted of the photo with the message, "Don't pu, tomorrow."

"He was found to be in possession of an AirSoft rifle, wrote Police Chief Andrew Kudrick on Facebook. "The same one depicted in the photo. Although not a real firearm it certainly is identical to an actual rifle."

The student's identity was not released.

"These remarks were immediately investigated by HTPD and found to be not credible," wrote Principal Braverman. "The student that posted these remarks will not be in school for the immediate future."

The arrest came on the same day as at least four students were killed in a high school shooting in Michigan.