Student dead, ex-student arrested in stabbing after upstate NY HS football game

A 16-year-old student was fatally stabbed Friday night after a high school football game near Poughkeepsie in Dutchess County, authorities said.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office said a former student, 18-year-old Nestor A. Ortiz-Ocampo, was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the killing outside Arlington High School in LaGrangeville.

The sheriff’s office said the stabbing happened around 9 p.m. during a large fight after Arlington’s game against Scarsdale. The victim, who was not identified by name, was pronounced dead at a hospital in Poughkeepsie, about 11 miles (6.8 kilometers) away.

Ortiz-Ocampo was expected to be arraigned Saturday. He was listed as an inmate at the Dutchess County Jail. Online court records did not list a lawyer who could speak on his behalf. A message was left with the Dutchess County district attorney’s office.

Arlington football coach Mike Morano called it a "tragic night." Superintendent David Moyer said the district’s "thoughts and prayers are with the victim’s family and friends."

The county's trauma counseling team was at the high school Saturday.

"A young life was taken life last night," County Executive Marc Molinaro said in a statement. "Our prayers are with the student’s families and friends as they grapple with this tragedy."

