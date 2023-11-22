Former Obama advisor arrested after UES halal cart confrontation

A former Obama Administration advisor is under arrest for allegedly harassing a Halal cart vendor in Manhattan.

Stuart Seldowitz was caught on video hurling Islamophobic comments at the vendor on the Upper East Side.

After the video went viral, Seldowitz was fired from his job at the lobbying firm Gotham Government Relations.

In the early 2000s, he worked as a National Security Advisor under President Barack Obama.

The NYPD says it has opened a hate crime investigation.