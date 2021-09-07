Expand / Collapse search
Strong quake hits near Acapulco, buildings sway in capital

Earthquakes
Associated Press
View of damaged cars outside a hotel after a quake in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on September 7, 2021.

A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night, causing buildings to rock and sway in Mexico City nearly 200 miles away.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 and was centered 17 kilometers (about 10 miles) northeast of Acapulco.

There were no immediate reports from the quake zone.

GettyImages-1235114591.jpg

People remain outside a hotel after a quake in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on September 7, 2021.

In Mexico City, the ground shook for nearly a minute in some parts of the capital but was less evident in other parts. Some people evacuated their buildings briefly, but most quickly went back inside on a rainy night.

Mexico City authorities said there were no early reports of significant damage in the city, though they said electricity was knocked out in some neighborhoods.