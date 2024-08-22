How celebrities like Lil Wayne, Jay-Z are shaping political narratives

For decades, political candidates have sought out celebrity endorsements for fame and big ticket donations, and entertainers have liked the association that makes them seem serious about important issues.

However, now that it's critical for candidates to appear in touch with everyday American voters, is star power still part of a winning strategy?

The relationship between hip-hop and politics

Hip-hop and politics have an interesting relationship. Mega-star rapper Lil Wayne supported former President Trump and received a pardon from him for a felony gun conviction. Another Trump supporter, rapper Kodak Black, was also pardoned.

Former President Barack Obama embraced hip-hop, citing lyrics from Jay-Z to crowds and releasing his playlists that included Nas and Method Man. Before artists get involved with candidates, they need to become informed so it doesn't backfire, says Allhiphop.com CEO Chuck Creekmur.

"I definitely think there's an unmined opportunity with hip-hop artists because it is a culture that is really rooted in the community, it's really rooted in speaking truth to power. I think there's a certain amount of rebelliousness which resonates with young people," Creekmur said.

Celebrities and politics

Sometimes celebrities go on to politics. Former President Ronald Reagan was a film star before his two terms in the White House.

On a local level, Newark City Council Member Dupre Kelly was part of the hip-hop group "Lords of the Underground."

However, much more common are celebrities backing a political party and its candidates, like George Clooney and Beyoncé with the Democrats, and Kid Rock and influencer Amber Rose with the Republicans.

Celebrities bring credibility, and most of all, in a cluttered media landscape, the power of influence, says Prof. Micah Rasmussen of Ryder University.

"Some stars have that with their fan base, so when stars say, "It's really important for you to register to vote, it's really important for you to vote this year, that is who fans listen to, so it's an important link for politicians or candidates to make with those audiences that they wouldn't necessarily have," Rasmussen said.

Political pundits on all sides have been predicting that the 2024 political race will be very close, so the search is on for new voting groups. A lot of attention is being paid to young voters. But reaching them will require non-traditional social media approaches, says New York Post lifestyle reporter Asia Grace.

"I think this is going to be much more conversational, because now we have a window in our favorite celebrity's life. They could be doing their makeup, they could be doing a 'get ready with me' video and talking with us about what they feel, and what they want to see happen in this election," Grace said.