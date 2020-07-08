Store guard allegedly kills customer in fight over not wearing mask

A store security guard is accused of fighting with and fatally shooting a man who went into the store without a mask.

The shooting took place on Sunday, June 5, in Gardena, California. Police say that Jerry Lewis walked into the market and was confronted by Umeir Hawkins, who worked at the store.

Police say that Hawkins became involved in a verbal altercation with Lewis. When Lewis returned to the store, he and Hawkins became involved in a physical fight.

Hawkins' wife, Sabrina Carter, who was waiting in the parking lot for Hawkings to get off work, allegedly came in with a gun and pointed it at Lewis and other customers, causing the fight to end.

While Lewis walked away from the store towards his vehicle, police say Hawkins pulled another gun and shot Lewis as he was walking away.

Lewis had been waiting for a tow truck to repair two flat tires on his car.

Hawkins, 38, of Los Angeles and Carter, 50, of Los Angeles, were arrested. Hawkings faces murder and weapons charges for having a gun despite being a felon. Carter also faces charges of being in possession of a firearm as a felon.

They have both entered not guilty pleas.

Hawkins could face 50 years to life in state prison if convicted.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.