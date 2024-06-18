Expand / Collapse search

NYPD find 1-year-old girl inside stolen car

By
Updated  June 18, 2024 10:00am EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
article

NEW YORK - A stolen car with a 1-year-old girl inside was recovered Tuesday morning by police. 

Police said the car took off with the child inside near West 134th Street around 9 a.m. 

It is still unclear how exactly the car was stolen or why the toddler was inside. 

The car was left running with the child inside near 72nd Street and 1st Avenue. 

A person has been taken into custody.

The condition of the child is unknown at this time.

The car is described as a red or burgundy Honda Pilot with New York plates ‘KVX1753'.

 Anyone with more information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). 