Stolen car with baby inside crashes into power pole in Northern California

A stolen car with a baby inside crashed into a power pole Thursday morning in Northern California but the infant wasn’t seriously hurt and two women were arrested, authorities said.

The car with the 7-month-old inside was stolen in Auburn as the baby’s parents were dropping off another child at a daycare center, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The parents left the baby in the car for "just a moment" but it was long enough for the women to steal it, sheriff’s Lt. Nelson Resendes told the Sacramento Bee.

It wasn’t clear whether the women knew the infant was in the back of the car, he said.

Sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol were searching for the stolen car when it crashed into a power pole near Newcastle, authorities said.

The passenger was detained and the driver fled into some woods but was arrested a short time later.

The women and the baby were taken to a hospital for examination but didn’t receive any serious injuries, Resendes said.

"The baby’s fine," he said. "Good ending."

Meanwhile, in the Bay Area, a blonde 30-something woman in Pittsburg asked man for a cigarette in front of to the La Pinata restaurant on Bliss Avenue Thursday about 6 p.m. and jumped in his SUV, driving off with his SUV and 1-year-old daughter inside.

The SUV and girl were found about 90 minutes later.

The woman is still outstanding.

KTVU contributed to this report.