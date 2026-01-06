The Brief No new federal stimulus checks are approved for January 2026. Trump’s proposed $2,000 tariff dividend has no finalized plan. Viral "stimulus" claims mostly stem from scams or state‑level programs.



Rumors about new stimulus checks, IRS direct deposits, relief payments and tariff dividends swirled throughout 2025, and they’re continuing to circulate as we head into 2026. But is there any truth to them?

Here's a quick look at the facts:

Federal stimulus payments for January 2026

What we know:

The last round of federal economic impact payments went out in 2021, and any new checks would require legislation from Congress.

In 2024, the IRS issued automatic payments to eligible taxpayers who had not claimed the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 returns. Those payments, up to $1,400 per person, were sent by direct deposit or check between December 2024 and January 2025, with recipients also notified by mail.

The final opportunity to claim the $1,400 credit was by filing a 2021 tax return before April 15, 2025. That deadline has passed, and no extensions were offered.

At this point, Congress has not approved new stimulus payments, and the IRS has not announced any upcoming checks.

Trump's $2,000 tariff dividend proposals

What we know:

President Donald Trump has repeatedly suggested that every American could receive a $2,000 "dividend" funded by import taxes, a push aimed at building support for tariffs, which he says protect U.S. industries and encourage manufacturing to return from overseas.

But a November analysis from the Tax Foundation estimated that the proposed payments would cost between $279.8 billion and $606.8 billion, depending on how they were structured. The group projected that tariff revenue would total $158.4 billion in 2025 and $207.5 billion in 2026, far short of what would be needed to cover the payments while also reducing the federal deficit, another claim Trump has tied to tariffs.

During a Dec. 2 cabinet meeting, Trump said the U.S. is collecting "trillions of dollars" from tariffs and that the money would be returned to citizens as dividend style refund checks. He said 2026 could be "the largest tax refund season ever."

According to calculations from Democrats on Congress' Joint Economic Committee, import taxes have cost the average American household nearly $1,200 since Trump returned to the White House.

Using Treasury Department data on tariff revenue and Goldman Sachs estimates of who ultimately pays those costs, the committee’s report in December found that consumers’ share totaled nearly $159 billion, about $1,198 per household, from February through November.

Tariff dividend details remain scarce, and no final plans have been announced.

DOGE dividend payment proposals

What we know:

In 2025, as the Department of Government Efficiency carried out major cuts to federal agencies and staffing, Trump briefly floated the idea of sending a DOGE dividend to U.S. citizens.

Some Republican lawmakers and administration officials have expressed skepticism, and economists warn that such payments could fuel inflation by boosting consumer spending.

GOP lawmakers made similar arguments in 2021, saying direct payments in President Biden’s pandemic relief package contributed to rising prices.

Neither the tariff dividend nor the DOGE dividend has materialized.

$1,776 Warrior Dividend and Devotion to Duty payments

What we know:

In December 2025, President Donald Trump announced that nearly 1.5 million service members would receive a $1,776 bonus, a one-time, tax-free Warrior Dividend meant to honor their service and mark 250 years of U.S. military history.

The administration said the payments were funded through the president’s One Big Beautiful Bill. About 1.28 million active duty members and 174,000 reservists will receive the dividend as a nontaxable supplement to their monthly housing allowance.

According to the Associated Press, the Pentagon is distributing the payments from a $2.9 billion military housing supplement included in the bill.

Separately, members of the U.S. Coast Guard members will receive a similar one-time payment. The Devotion to Duty bonus will be $2,000 before taxes, with take-home amounts closer to $1,776. The payments will be classified as "special duty pay" and funded through a measure Trump signed in November that keeps the government operating through January.

Stimulus scams and recurring rumors

Recurring online claims of $1,702 or $1,390 "stimulus checks" often trace back to state-level programs, such as Alaska’s Permanent Fund Dividend, or to outright scams.

The IRS warns taxpayers to watch for emails, texts, websites and social media posts that request money or personal information.

Officials stress that the agency does not contact taxpayers through email, text messages or social media, and scammers frequently use fake accounts or links to impersonate the IRS.

IRS stimulus scam warnings

The IRS warns taxpayers about fake stimulus payment messages aimed at stealing personal information.

Here’s how to tell if the IRS is contacting you — or if it’s a scammer.

The IRS begins communication with an official letter or notice, which can be verified through a secure IRS Online Account or customer service.

Agents may call after sending a notice, but they will not leave threatening, pre-recorded messages or demand payment.

Private agencies may contact taxpayers only after written notice, and all legitimate collection notices include a matching Taxpayer Authentication Number.

The IRS has ended most unannounced visits by revenue officers to improve safety for taxpayers and employees.

