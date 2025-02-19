Stimulus checks in 2025? Here's what we know

The Brief Approximately 1 million taxpayers were designated this tax-filing season to receive unclaimed rebate checks that date back to the pandemic. Separately, Elon Musk has indicated he will discuss with Trump whether any savings in federal government spending could be refunded to taxpayers. No widespread stimulus checks are pending for 2025.



As the tax-filing season is underway, Americans are eager to see what refunds and extra payments may be available to them.

A backlogged $1,400 stimulus check is available to a small number of Americans this tax-filing season, and Elon Musk has indicated he’s discussing refund checks to taxpayers as he sorts through federal government spending.

Otherwise, no stimulus checks are pending for 2025. Here’s what to know:

Economic impact payments

The backstory:

During the pandemic, three COVID stimulus payments - or "economic impact payments" - were sent to American households. Specifically, in March 2021, eligible individuals received up to $1,400 per income tax filer and $1,400 per child under the American Rescue Plan Act.

IRS stimulus check 2025

Recently, the IRS identified a very small number of taxpayers who never claimed this credit, or received less than the full amount.

What's next:

Therefore, approximately 1 million taxpayers are due to receive their unclaimed rebate check from the IRS. The payments are only available to those who failed to claim the Recovery Rebate Credit on their 2021 tax return.

By the numbers:

The payments will be up to $1,400, and will automatically be deposited.

Trump refund checks

The backstory:

Since Donald Trump took office in January, one of his top priorities is cutting and reorganizing spending within the federal government.

The president has tapped billionaire businessman Elon Musk to lead the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which has been tasked with finding what to cut.

What they're saying:

President Trump and Musk said during an interview that aired Tuesday night with FOX’s Sean Hannity that they expect to find $1 trillion in excess federal spending that could be cut.

When asked on X if some of that money would be refunded to taxpayers, Musk replied that he’ll check with the president.