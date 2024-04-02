Stevie J defends Sean 'Diddy' Combs after federal raids and social media backlash

Sean "Diddy" Combs's inner circle, including lawyers and public relations experts, met in Miami Tuesday afternoon to devise some strategies to counter the barrage of negative comments and publicity on social media.

This comes as questions are raised about the raids on his homes that signaled a criminal investigation was underway.

New concerns are being raised about the raids by the mother of two of Diddy's sons, Misa Hylton. She posted video from inside Combs' LA home during the raid. Hylton called the raid overtly militarized and deplorable, saying her son Justin had several lasers pointed at his chest, and her son Christian had a gun pointed at his head while handcuffed.

Diddy's long-time friend, triple Grammy Award-winning music producer Stevie J, says he was in his Miami home when Homeland Security agents raided the estate. He says he found the experience upsetting and frightening.

Here's an excerpt from FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers' interview with Stevie J:

LISA: "What was that like for you?"

STEVIE J: "Traumatized, you know I never had 50 dots on my shirt. I never had lasers on my shirt before, it was a little overbearing."

LISA: "How dangerous did it feel to you?"

STEVIE: "It felt like they had come to kill somebody, like they just wanted to come and kill somebody."

Steve J was named in an explosive civil lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by Diddy filed by aspiring music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. He dismisses the allegations saying "This is a money scheme by Lil Rod and his attorneys."

Stevie J is one of the first people in DIddy's inner circle to speak out on his behalf. So far, Diddy has been named in five civil lawsuits but has not been charged with any crimes in connection with them. He and his lawyers have vehemently maintained his innocence.

LISA: "Have you ever seen anything that might have broken the law or violated anybody?"

STEVIE: "My man would never break the law. We're law-abiding citizens. That's what we do. You know this is another crucifixion of a black man."

Diddy and his attorneys have categorically denied all the allegations in the civil cases. He has not been charged with any crime in connection with the sex abuse allegations.

Law enforcement officials confirm that a federal sex trafficking investigation is ongoing. We reached out to Homeland Security for a response but did not get a reply.

