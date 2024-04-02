Stevie J defends Sean 'Diddy' Combs after federal raids and social media backlash
Sean "Diddy" Combs's inner circle, including lawyers and public relations experts, met in Miami Tuesday afternoon to devise some strategies to counter the barrage of negative comments and publicity on social media.
This comes as questions are raised about the raids on his homes that signaled a criminal investigation was underway.
New concerns are being raised about the raids by the mother of two of Diddy's sons, Misa Hylton. She posted video from inside Combs' LA home during the raid. Hylton called the raid overtly militarized and deplorable, saying her son Justin had several lasers pointed at his chest, and her son Christian had a gun pointed at his head while handcuffed.
Diddy's long-time friend, triple Grammy Award-winning music producer Stevie J, says he was in his Miami home when Homeland Security agents raided the estate. He says he found the experience upsetting and frightening.
Here's an excerpt from FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers' interview with Stevie J:
Steve J was named in an explosive civil lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by Diddy filed by aspiring music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. He dismisses the allegations saying "This is a money scheme by Lil Rod and his attorneys."
Stevie J is one of the first people in DIddy's inner circle to speak out on his behalf. So far, Diddy has been named in five civil lawsuits but has not been charged with any crimes in connection with them. He and his lawyers have vehemently maintained his innocence.
Law enforcement officials confirm that a federal sex trafficking investigation is ongoing. We reached out to Homeland Security for a response but did not get a reply.