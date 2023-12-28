Grand Central Terminal stabbing suspect slashed another inmate on Rikers Island: Police

Estaban Esono Asue, also known as Steven Hutcherson, the man who is accused of stabbing two teenage tourists at a restaurant in Grand Central Terminal on Monday allegedly stabbed another inmate on Rikers Island on Thursday.

According to the Department of Corrections, at around 8 a.m. Thursday morning, Hutcherson slashed another person in custody at the jail.

The victim was taken to Elmhurst Hospital with multiple stab wounds to the face and head.

A Correction Officer quickly intervened to stop the attack and ensured the victim received medical care.

According to the New York Post, Department of Corrections officials said that Hutcherson had been scanned for weapons at some point prior to the attack and that none were found.

Authorities say Hutcherson will be processed for rearrest for this incident.

The Department of Corrections is investigating how the attack happened.