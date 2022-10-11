Statue of Liberty crown reopening

article

The crown on the Statue of Liberty is welcoming visitors for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The National Park Service is reopening the attraction starting Oct. 11, 2022.

Tickets are required and need to be reserved through Statue City Cruises in advance. Tickets can only be reserved online or by phone at 877-LADY TIX (877-523-9849) and only 4 tickets can be reserved per order.

Tickets start at $24.30 per person. There are options to take a ferry from Liberty State Park in New Jersey or Battery Park in Lower Manhattan.

Only one reservation per person is allowed during any six-month period. Tickets are non-transferable.

Can you go to the top of the Statue of Liberty?

The crown can only be accessed by climbing 162 narrow stairs and there is no elevator. The park service says the climb is strenuous and that visitors have no significant physical or mental conditions which would impair their ability to complete the climb.

Those who feel uncomfortable proceeding up the crown staircase have the option of stopping at the top of the Statue of Liberty's pedestal.

Children must be at least 4' tall to visit the crown.

The observation deck of the Statue of Liberty reopened to 50% capacity on July 1, 2021.

Can you visit the Statue of Liberty's torch?

While you can climb into the crown, the torch remains off-limits.

According to the National Park Service, the torch has been closed since the "Black Tom" explosion of July 30, 1916, which was one of the largest acts of sabotage to the nation prior to the attack of Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Staff must climb a narrow 40-foot ladder in order to maintain the floodlights which light the torch.

What is the Statue of Liberty made of?

The Statue of Liberty is made of copper and it is as thick as two U.S. pennies put together.

How tall is the Statue of Liberty?

The statue is 305 feet and 1 inch from the ground to the tip of the flame. It is the equivalent height of a 22-story building. In 1886, it was the tallest structure in New York.