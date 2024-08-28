article

The Brief The United States ranked as the most potty-mouthed country in the world, with the U.K. coming in second place. Data compiled by WordTips, creator of WordFinder which is a tool that helps find possible words made up of letters from a game such as Scrabble or Wordle, ranked countries, states, and cities based on their "sweariness."



Ever wondered which country swears the most? Well, you’re in luck because WordTips did the research for us.

WordTips, which is the creator of WordFinder, a tool that helps find possible words made up of letters used in games such as Scrabble or Wordl, analyzed 1.7 million English-language tweets from across X and found what percentage of users used swear words in their posts the most.

The United States topped the list of countries that swore the most by a wide margin, with the United Kingdom coming in second and Australia coming in third.

Here’s a look at which U.S. states swore the most.

Maryland tops the list

Of all the states in the U.S., Maryland swears the most, according to WordTips.

And coming in second is Georgia and then Louisiana.

"The average ‘sweariness’ in Maryland and Louisiana is inflated by their sweariest cities, Baltimore and Baton Rouge (see below). This is less the case in Georgia, where we have previously attributed the state-wide potty-mouth to humidity and horseflies," WordTips said.

New York didn't even make the top 10, finishing behind neighbors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and even Alaska, according to the study.

The middle of the country swore the least with South Dakota coming in last place.

US cities that swear the most

Surely New York City, a place made famous by notoriously sweary films like Goodfellas, The Wolf of Wall Street and Uncut Gems ranked highly on WordTips' list?

Well, not so much.

The Top 10 sweariest cities were ranked as:

Baltimore, Maryland Baton Rouge, Louisiana Atlanta, Georgia Detroit, Michigan Houston, Texas Cleveland, Ohio Oakland, California New Orleans, Louisiana Long Beach, California Memphis, Tennessee

That's right, the Big Apple didn't even make the Top 10.

In actuality, according to WordTips' study, NYC isn't even the most sweaty city in New York State! That honor goes to Buffalo (although we wonder if that's just Bills fans).

Countries that swear the most

United States (41.6) United Kingdom (28.6) Australia (26.6) New Zealand (25.2) Canada (24.6) Mexico (24.5) Jamaica (23.7) Colombia (22.6) Dominican Republic (22.0) Egypt (21.9)