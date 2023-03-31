Staten Island woman abducted, beaten repeatedly, raped inside bus

A Staten Island woman was abducted, beaten, raped and held captive for hours inside a bus with leg shackles and handcuffs on her, the Richmond County District Attorney’s Office said.

According to authorities, Isaac Alexander, 30, also of Staten Island, forced the woman Monday morning to 65 Central Ave., which is a location described as a lot.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 5 NY, Alexander forced the woman into a bus on the premises and placed leg shackles and handcuffs on her, covered her mouth, and then raped and beat her repeatedly.

The woman was able to escape after being captive for nine hours. She managed to walk over to the 120 Police Precinct, which is blocks away from the scene, authorities said.

Alexander was arrested the following day and arraigned Wednesday.

The NYPD executed a search warrant of the location and observed what they call "suspicious materials."

It's unclear exactly what, but multiple reports said a pipe bomb and chemicals were found, however a spokesperson at the office said "that portion of this case remains under investigation and we have no further comment at this time."

The suspect faces a number of charges, including rape, kidnapping, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

Those who live and work nearby said they have seen the suspect before, saying he is a quiet man. He has two buses in the lot, and never talks to anyone.

It's unclear if the woman had any relationship to the suspect.

The investigation is still ongoing.